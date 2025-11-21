IFFI 2025 bursts into streets of Goa with grand cultural carnival, marking historic new beginning

PANAJI: With the streets of Goa turning into a gigantic living canvas of cinema, culture, and creativity, the International Film Festival of India inaugurated its 56th edition with an unprecedented spectacle.

For the very first time in its illustrious history, IFFI had moved away from a completely indoor venue convention and stepped into the vibrant public spaces of Goa, thus turning the entire city into a living, breathing celebration of film and cultural diversity.

Crowds thronged the boulevards as performers, artists, filmmakers, and cinephiles created a pulsating ambiance that blended cinematic expression with India’s cultural splendour. The opening day heralded a bold new chapter in IFFI’s journey, showcasing its widened vision of accessibility, innovation, and cultural convergence.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju spoke highly of IFFI’s rising global influence. “IFFI has become a meaningful platform for creative exchange, new collaborations, and the celebration of cinematic excellence. With Goa’s cosmopolitan character and cultural richness, it is natural that film lovers gather here in such large numbers,” he said. He added that IFFI has long transcended the boundaries of a typical film festival, supporting new voices and strengthening India’s position as a global storytelling hub.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant spotlighted the rising stature of the state as an international filmmaking location.

“Goa stands ready with world-class infrastructure, and this is why it has become IFFI’s permanent home. Our scenic beauty draws filmmakers, but it is our strong policy reforms that keep them coming back,” he said. He mentioned that IFFI 2025 celebrates the theme of Convergence of Creativity and Technology, and this corresponds with India’s increasing creative footprint across the world.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, spoke about the main highlights of IFFI 2025: the biggest-ever display of films drawn from 80 countries, many premieres, an AI Film Hackathon, and an expanded WAVES Film Bazaar.

The evening’s highlight, though, was the felicitation of the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on his completing a successful 50-year journey in cinema.

The grand parade showcased magnificent state tableaus presented by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa, along with cinematic tableaus presented by leading production houses such as Akhanda 2, Peddi, Mythri Movie Makers, Zed Studios, Hombale Films, Bindusagar, Ultra Media’s tribute to Guru Dutt, WAVES OTT, and the NFDC 50 Years Tableau.

It led the procession, which was followed by the strong folk symphony “Bharat Ek Soor” of the Central Bureau of Communication, comprising more than 100 artists from 16 states, culminating in a vibrant tricolour formation. The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, actor Anupam Kher, Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, and global industry leaders, marking a spectacular beginning to IFFI 2025.