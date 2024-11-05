IFFI 2024 unveils best debut director nominees for Indian feature film category

New Delhi: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday announced the official selection for its newly introduced category, Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film, as the prestigious festival gears up for its 55th edition. The event, which will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024, will showcase five remarkable debut films, each offering fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling from emerging Indian directors.

The shortlisted films competing for this honour are Boong by Lakshmipriya Devi in Manipuri, Gharat Ganpati by Navjyot Bandiwadekar in Marathi, Mikka Bannada Hakki (Bird of a Different Feather) by Manohara K in Kannada, Razakar (Silent Genocide of Hyderabad) by Yata Satyanarayana in Telugu, and Thanupp (The Cold) by Ragesh Narayanan in Malayalam. Together, these films reflect the country’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity through unique narratives.

The winner of this new award category will be announced during the festival’s Closing Ceremony on November 28, 2024. A distinguished jury will review the selected films, chosen from 117 eligible entries by a preview committee comprising leading figures from India’s film and arts communities.