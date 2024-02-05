If voted to power, INDIA bloc will remove 50% cap on reservation, says Rahul in Ranchi

RANCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised a nationwide caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.



Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when the demand for caste census was raised and the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits and tribals, the PM stated there are no castes, but when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand as the chief minister was a tribal.

Gandhi claimed that Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made bonded labourers and their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges and courts.

Noting that more than 50 per cent reservation cannot be given under existing provisions, Gandhi promised that an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government would “throw out” the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that he is an OBC but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes -- the rich and the poor.

Gandhi also came down heavily on the Modi government over what he said was an attempt to privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in order to benefit its “crony capitalist friends”.

“They want to privatise it... Wherever I go, I see people of PSUs standing with posters in their hands. Be it BHEL, HAL, or HEC, all are being slowly handed over to Adani,” Gandhi alleged.

He asserted that the Congress will not allow such privatisation.

The Yatra will stop at Khunti tonight, and on Tuesday morning, it will start again and travel through Gumla district before entering Odisha. The Yatra will return to Jharkhand on February 14 and 15.