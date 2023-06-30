If Rahul becomes PM, scams will become India’s destiny: Shah

Udaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi is re-elected, fraudsters will go behind bars.



He also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying that had it set up a special court in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, which happened in Udaipur last year, the accused would have been hanged by now.

He accused the Ashok Gehlot government of being the number one in corruption and called upon the people to oust it from power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The minister exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in the state in the upcoming assembly elections and Modi will become prime minister once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 300 seats. Addressing a public meeting in Udaipur to highlight the central government’s achievements in the last nine years, Shah said these nine years were transformative for India in many ways.

He said that the goal of Sonia Gandhi is to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister, Lalu Yadav’s goal is to make his son Tejashwi Yadav prime minister, Mamata Banerjee’s goal is to make her nephew Abhishek chief minister and similarly Ashok Gehlot wants to make his son Vaibhav Gehlot chief minister. “If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, scams and corruption will become the destiny of India and if Narendra Modi becomes the PM again, fraudsters will go behind bars,” he said.

Further targeting the Gehlot government, he alleged that it was doing vote bank politics and was responsible for the delay in the punishment to culprits of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam after he allegedly posted content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.