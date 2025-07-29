‘If Pak not able to take action against terrorism, India can help’

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said if Pakistan cannot take action against terrorism on its soil, India is ready to help it as Indian forces are capable of fighting terror on the other side of the border as well.

Initiating a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, Singh said three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been eliminated by Indian forces.

He further said that Operation Sindoor -“ India’s response to the Pahalgam attack - has been halted, and can be resumed anytime if Pakistan indulges in terror activities in India again.

“India wants terrorism to end in the whole world, including Pakistan... I had advised Pakistan earlier as well, and today I want to say again, that if you are unable to take effective action against terrorism, take India’s help. India’s forces are capable of taking effective action against terrorism this side of the border, as well as on the other side. Pakistan has already witnessed this during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

“If Pakistan commits any terror incidents in future, we will relaunch Operation Sindoor without hesitation,” he said. Singh stressed that our vision is that Operation Sindoor should carry on continuously. “There can be a comma but no full stop.”

While expressing surprise over questions raised by some Opposition leaders over getting back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, he said, “I am surprised at this demand, because when they were in power they did just the opposite.”

“It has always been the stand of the Bharatiya Janata Party that the day is not far when the people of Pak-occupied Kashmir will have the privilege of becoming a part of the Indian governance system,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition, Singh said, “Some people think that since Pakistan has nuclear weapons, we should only negotiate with them. Because of this nuclear bluff, we have lost countless civilians. Our vision is that we will give a befitting reply.”

The defence minister stressed that no religious, ideological, or political reason can justify terrorism.

He also congratulated the security forces for killing three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.