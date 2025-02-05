‘If militancy has ended in J&K, incidents like Kulgam attack shouldn’t happen: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the Central government’s claims that terrorism has been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir and said if militancy has ended, incidents like the Kulgam terror attack should not happen.

Abdullah also criticised those claiming victory in the Delhi elections, emphasising that the decision lies with the country’s people, not with him or his colleague Sakina Itoo.

Referring to the terror attack in Kulgam on Monday that left an ex-serviceman dead and two women including his wife injured, the former J-K chief minister questioned the Government’s assertion of having eradicated militancy.

“Ask those who claim that militancy has ended. If incidents like this happen, ask them where their claim has gone. Everyday, they make statements in Parliament, outside Parliament, on mountains and everywhere that militancy has ended.

“If militancy has ended, incidents like this should not happen,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Abdullah responded to a range of questions on political and social issues, including the Delhi elections, the INDIA Bloc, the restoration of statehood and concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Regarding the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and the BJP’s claims of victory, Abdullah wanted all to wait for elections to be held on Wednesday.

“They (BJP) also said they would come (to power in J&K). They said this way or that way, there will be a hung Assembly (in J&K).

“Where have their claims gone today? They seem to have been silenced now. The decision is made by the people of this country, not by Farooq Abdullah or Sakina Itoo,” he added.