‘If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will put Babri lock at Ram temple’

Lakhimpur Kheri/Hardoi: Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if the coalition of opposition parties comes to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a “Babri” lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



He accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Pakistan’s agenda and said the Congress leader would be defeated in Raebareli after which he should settle down in Italy, the only place left for him.

At a rally in support of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, the BJP candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Shah accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of defaming the saffron party and Narendra Modi by saying if the prime minister gets 400 seats in the ongoing election, reservation will be done away with.

Referring to SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s statement in which he said the Ram temple issue is “bekar’ (useless), Shah said, “Ram Gopal says the temple is useless. Remember me, though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock) at the Ram temple.”

He accused the Congress of stalling the Ram temple issue for 70 years and said, “When you made Modi the prime minister for the second time, he not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi but also performed the bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of the Ram temple and its pran pratishtha (consecration) was held in January.”