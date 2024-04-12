If elected to power, the BJP will change the Constitution of India: Rahul

Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government while addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday, saying that if elected to power, the BJP will change the Constitution of India. He further launched an attack at PM Modi, saying that he only cares about “having monopoly over the finance system” of the country.



Slamming the BJP, Gandhi alleged the Saffron party MPs openly stated that “they are going to change the Constitution” if they retained power at the Centre. The Congress leader also said that while the rest of the world earlier looked at India as the beacon of democracy; now it is of the view that India’s democracy is no longer a democracy.

Attacking the prime minister, the former Congress president said, “The only thing Modi cares about is “having a monopoly on finances and the communication system (seen as a reference to media) of this country.”

He said the nation today faced an ideological battle. On the one side is the ideology of social justice, freedom and equality, championed by icons such as reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy and on the other side are the ideas of RSS and PM Narendra Modi and his government.