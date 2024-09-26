‘If Cong comes to power by mistake, it will ruin Haryana with its infighting’

Sonipat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake because of its “infighting” and this will ruin the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 Assembly polls, he also lashed out at the Congress over the issue of reservation, alleging opposing reservation and and hatred towards it are in its DNA.

Slamming the main opposition party, he said Congress governments are known for “instability.”

“In the past few years wherever it formed governments, chief ministers and ministers were involved in infighting. They have nothing to do with the pain and problems of the people,” Modi said as he cited the example of Congress-ruled Karnataka.

“In Karnataka, its chief minister and deputy chief minister are busy in internal fighting. In Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, it is the same story,” he said in his second rally in the state, the first being over a week ago in Kurukshetra.

Modi also mentioned about alleged infighting in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when the Congress was in power there.

“Therefore, Haryana has to be cautious. Haryana has right over me. Remember, if Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin Haryana due to its infighting,” he warned.

“The way infighting is rising in Congress, entire Haryana is watching,” he said.

Voting for Congress means putting Haryana’s stability and development at stake and opening the doors of destruction, he further said.

“This instability will stop every work in Haryana. Investment and jobs will be impacted”, said Modi.

Notably, with Haryana going to polls next month, the ruling BJP has been targeting the Congress over the alleged infighting in its Haryana unit and even claimed that Lok Sabha member and prominent Dalit leader Kumari Selja is unhappy with her party over ticket distribution and so is staying away from the poll campaign.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also invited Selja to join the BJP but she dismissed any possible switch, saying, “I am a Congress person, I will remain a Congress person.”

In his speech, Modi said whenever the Congress remained out of power, the poor, SC, ST and OBC got their due rights.

Whenever the Congress remained in power, it snatched rights of Dalits and downtrodden, he alleged.

Whoever became prime minister from Congress’s ‘royal family’, they always opposed reservation, he said.