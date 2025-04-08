If anything happens to Suman, UP CM will be responsible: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday held Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath squarely responsible for the safety of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, claiming the state government is enabling groups that are issuing threats to the lawmaker.

“If anything happens to Ramji Lal Suman, the responsibility will lie with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is openly backing the organizations that are threatening our MP,” Akhilesh said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Suman recently triggered outrage by stating that Rana Sanga had invited Mughal emperor Babur to India. The remark has drawn sharp reactions from right-wing groups, and according to the SP, Suman has since been receiving threats. Akhilesh accused the BJP of using communal tactics to mask its administrative “failures”. “When inflation is out of control, youth are unemployed, and public welfare schemes are failing, the BJP chooses to ignite religious sentiments to divert attention. It’s a deliberate strategy to shift focus from real issues,” he alleged.

Yadav likened the current scenario to Germany under Hitler. “An underground force has been created, just like the stormtroopers of Nazi Germany, whose job is to intimidate and silence voices of dissent. In Uttar Pradesh, a similar force is operating with the blessings of the government,” he said.

He further accused the ruling party of creating an atmosphere of fear and repression. “This hidden machinery acts like a parallel power center—threatening citizens, humiliating those who speak up, and shielding those who spread hate,” he said.