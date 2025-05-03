Idolise sportspersons, not singers whose songs promote drugs: Punjab CM Mann to youngsters

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged youngsters to idolise sportspersons such as Milkha Singh instead of singers who promote drugs through their songs. The senior AAP leader was addressing a gathering during the 'Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh' -- an anti-drugs campaign launched by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present. Mann spoke about his government's Yudh Nashyan Virudh campaign against drugs and said strict action was being taken against smugglers and peddlers. "The campaign has had a great impact," he said. "Don't make singers who sing songs that promote drugs as your role models. Make sportspersons such as Milkha Singh, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh your role models," he added.

Mann later congratulated Kataria for his initiative while speaking with reporters. He stressed that the campaign should be turned into a people's movement. During his address, Saini sought the support of people in the fight against drugs. "Society has to come forward against this menace. NGOs, traders' bodies and other citizens should go door-to-door and raise awareness against drugs. We can together resolve this issue," he said. Saini said his government had rolled out anti-drugs campaigns to create awareness. "From Panchkula to Palwal and Sirsa to Faridabad, awareness rallies have been held in every corner of the state." The Haryana government is taking strict action against smugglers and a special task force has been set up for it, he added. Drug rehabilitation centres have also been set up, Saini further said.