Identify one impactful project in 1st 100 days of Modi 3.0: Cabinet secy

New Delhi: Top bureaucrats of all central government ministries and departments have been directed to identify at least one impactful project to be commissioned in the first 100 days of the government and implementation of action points, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a communication to all secretaries, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also said the ‘whole of the government’ approach has to be adopted by the ministries and departments in formulating and implementing their policies and schemes and concerted steps should be taken for India to become the third largest economy in the shortest possible time. He said Modi has emphasised that all ministries and departments should identify at least one impactful project to be commissioned, one project to be grounded and one scheme or initiative to be launched during the first 100 days of the new government.

“Ministries/departments to take steps for implementation of action points in 100 days’ agenda prepared by them, after obtaining necessary approvals,” the letter said.

The secretaries were told that each ministry and department will formulate initiatives and ideas for implementation as part of ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolutions) announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2022. The Cabinet secretary said a comprehensive exercise to be undertaken by all ministries and departments to simplify rules and regulations and processes to ensure that these are consistent with the spirit of laws and policies. This may be ensured also while framing new rules and processes, he said.

He said ministries and departments should revamp their websites to ensure that they are user friendly, taking into account the global

best practices.