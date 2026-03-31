Identify locations for water harvesting systems: Haryana CM Saini to officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed the officials to identify suitable locations for installing water harvesting systems across the state.

Chairing a meeting with the officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department here, Saini directed the officials to take concrete arrangements to address the waterlogging issues that arise during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, he reviewed in etail the pre-monsoon preparations, including drain cleaning, water drainage systems, and sanitation arrangements, and issued necessary directions to the concerned officers.

He directed that areas facing drainage issues should be identified, and alternative solutions should be adopted.

Saini particularly emphasised exploring the option of installing water harvesting systems at such locations to enable rainwater conservation and significantly reduce waterlogging problems.

The chief minister further directed the officers to prepare comprehensive and updated data related to water harvesting in the state.

This should include details of locations where such systems are already installed, how many are functioning properly, and where new installations are required.

He said that these systems should be effectively implemented across all government departments, and where these systems have not yet been installed, they should be set up on a priority basis, especially in waterlogging-prone areas.

Saini also held detailed discussions on further improving the sanitation system in the state.

The officers apprised the chief minister that modern technology, particularly implementing a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system for door-to-door garbage collection, is being used to strengthen sanitation management, leading to improved monitoring and transparency. Continuous efforts are being made in this

direction. MPOST