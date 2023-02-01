ICG to start 2nd phase installation of radar stations, to induct C295 aircraft

Kolkata: In a bid to add more teeth to coastal security in West Bengal, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will soon begin the second phase of installation of coastal surveillance radar stations while plans to induct six C295 aircraft for search and rescue operations are in the pipeline.



Ahead of ICG’s 47th Raising Day on 01 February, Iqbal Singh Chauhan, Inspector General (IG) of ICG’s North-East Region which is responsible for coastal security of West Bengal and Odisha, said that the force will soon begin the second phase of installation of coastal surveillance radar stations. “We have already completed installations of the radar stations in the first phase. These were installed at Sagar Island, Paradip and Gopalpur. We are soon starting the phase two work of the project” he said aboard the ICG ship ‘Vijaya’ that has berthed at Kidderpore Dock.

The coastal surveillance system (CSS) comprises a network of remote radar stations with sensors, electro-optics, meteorological and very high frequency (VHF) radio communication units integrated with the command and control centres. An ICG official said that these radars can help detect and track small fishing boats. This will also help monitor illegal activities in the sea.

IG Chauhan said that more than 30,000 foreign fishing vessel crew members were apprehended by the ICG for illegal fishing over the last year. He highlighted that the ICG’s NE Region now has three fast patrol vessels and four hovercrafts stationed at Haldia. Three Dornier surveillance aircraft are based at the Kolkata Air Enclave of the force.

He highlighted that Sundarbans being a sensitive region the force remains vigilant and checks all fishing boats near the ecologically sensitive zone. “In case of any suspicion, we get on board these fishing boats and carry out thorough checks in places where arms and ammunition or narcotics can be hidden. There are many layers of security before any such vessel with ill intention can reach Sundarbans from the seaside” he said. IG Chauhan added that in case of any oil spill near Sundarbans, the ICG has equipment such as dispersants and boom to contain it.

Further, the force is looking ahead to induct six C295 aircraft which are also being made for the Indian Air Force. “We will get six of them. These aircraft would help us reach extreme areas for search and rescue operations in the future. We can use them beyond the Exclusive Economic Zones” an official said.