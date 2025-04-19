ICG ship comes to rescue of two Olive Ridley turtles

New Delhi: The crew of India Coast Guard (ICG) ship Vigraha came to the rescue of two endangered Olive Ridley turtles after they were found entangled in nearly 600 kg of ghost nets at sea, officials said on Friday.

The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year between February and March. A ghost net is a fishing net that has been lost or abandoned in the ocean.

“@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Vigraha saved two #OliveRidley turtles an #Endangered species under the #IndianWildlifeProtection Act-1972, entangled in nearly 600 kg of ghost nets. Our Maritime guardians are committed towards safeguarding marine biodiversity. #WeProtect #OpOlivia #MarineEnvironment,” the ICG wrote in a post on X.

Every year since 1991, the ICG has been providing continuous assistance under to the central and state authorities and agencies to protect endangered species under the Wildlife Act, 1972.