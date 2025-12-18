ICG nabs 2 Bangladeshi fishing boats in Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 35 crew members for illegally fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the northern Bay of Bengal.

According to an official release, the boats were intercepted on December 16 by ICG Ship Anmol during a routine surveillance patrol. The fishing vessels were found operating well within Indian maritime limits in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.

During inspection, the crew members failed to produce any valid authorisation or permit permitting them to fish in Indian waters. The fishing gear onboard and an estimated 500 kg of catch recovered from the vessels indicated active fishing operations inside the EEZ, officials said.

The two boats and their crew were taken into custody and later handed over to the Marine Police at Frazerganj on December 17 for further legal proceedings, in accordance with established protocols.

The Coast Guard said the interception underscores its continued efforts to safeguard India’s maritime interests and to prevent illegal fishing activities that adversely impact the livelihood of Indian fishermen. It also reflects the ICG’s role in maintaining security and order in the country’s vast maritime zones.