ICG ‘creates history’ on Republic Day

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) etched a new chapter in history on Republic Day 2025, with several landmark achievements. This year marked the ICG’s first-ever participation in the Republic Day parade with three Dornier aircraft, showcasing their advance

aerial capabilities.

A full band of 75 personnel performed with pride at Kartavya Path, while a 144-member contingent, headed by Deputy Commandant Navita Thakran, paraded, epitomizing the strength, discipline, and dedication of the ICG.

The President of India honoured Director General Paramesh Sivamani, PTM, TM, with the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for his exceptional leadership. Additionally, eight officers and personnel were awarded the President’s Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal for their exemplary services and bravery.

The ICG’s tableau was a highlight of the parade, showcasing its diverse maritime safety and security assets. Featuring a Fast Interceptor Boat, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), satellite communication systems, and a state-of-the-art Coordination Centre for Maritime Search & Rescue, the tableau emphasized ICG’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and resources in line with India’s rich tradition of benevolence.

This Republic Day marks a historic moment for the Indian Coast Guard, reaffirming its pivotal role in safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries and ensuring the safety and security of its people.