ICG Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron commissioned

New Delhi: An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron has been commissioned in Chennai, which will provide a major fillip to the abilities of the CG in security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh region, the defence ministry said on Thursday.



The commissioning of 840 Sqn (CG) is indicative of the "leap towards self-reliance" in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

"In a major boost to further strengthening the Coast Guard Region East, 840 Sqn (CG), an Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron, was commissioned by DG Shri VS Pathania at ICG Air Station, Chennai on November 30, 2022," the statement said.

The commissioning of the squadron will "provide a major fillip to the abilities of Indian Coast Guard in the security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra region", it added.

The ALH Mk-III helicopters, indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), feature state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced radar as well as electro-optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system as well as search-and-rescue homer, the statement said.