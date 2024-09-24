ICAR-CIFRI explores drone technology for live fish transport

KOLKATA: The Indian fisheries sector is set to explore drone technology to revolutionise the transportation of live fish. The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, has launched a pilot project aimed at developing drone technology for the transport of live fish.



The project, assigned to the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata, seeks to design a drone with a 100 kg payload capacity capable of carrying live fish over a distance of up to 10 km.

Abhilaksh Likhi, union secretary of the Department of Fisheries, visited the ICAR-CIFRI today to review the progress of research and development on drone applications in fisheries management.

During the review meeting, BK Das, director of ICAR-CIFRI, presented the institute’s advancements in drone-based technologies. Senior officials from various fisheries departments, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and industry stakeholders participated in the virtual conference.

The project aims to address the longstanding challenges faced by the fisheries sector, particularly the inefficiencies in fish transportation from remote areas.