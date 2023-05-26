I&B Ministry to hold nat’l conclave to mark 9 years of Modi government

New Delhi: To mark the nine years of ‘good governance’ of the incumbent regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will on Saturday hold a day-long national conclave here in the national capital. The ministry officials on Friday confirmed that the inaugural session will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhawan here.



The conclave, titled ‘Seva (service), Sushasan (good governance), and Garib Kalyan (poor welfare)’ will mark “nine years of an incredible journey of building a new India, through transformation across the segments,” the ministry officials said. While addressing the media persons here Secretary of I&B, Apurva Chandra said: “A progressing and stable economy and the growth of industry and services sectors have been unprecedented. A rise in the number of unicorns is an exemplar of the government’s commitment towards youth, technology and ease of doing business.” Further, the ministry officials underlined that the structural reforms initiated by the government had strengthened the Indian economy and enabled it to resist the effects of the global pandemic outbreak. Even, during the global crisis, “India has also helped many countries and therefore emerged as a ‘beacon of hope’,” an official statement added.

The event will have three segments ­— the first session will be attended by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, of Bharti Enterprises, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, Surjit Bhalla, Former Executive Director for International Monetary Fund, India, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India, and Deepa Sayal, President and Patron in Chief, IWIL India.

The second session on “government’s success in fulfilling promises to every citizen of the country”, will be attended by Indian film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative to India, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited (Video message), Padma Shri Shanti Teresa Lakra, a nurse, Nikhat Zareen, a boxer, Anil Prakash Joshi, an environmentalist and Divya Jain, Co-founder, Seekho.

The session will focus on the journey of building a ‘New India’ through the transformation across the segments in the nine years of PM Modi’s governance.

“The government has remained firm in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for every citizen. With a model of development that ensures that no one is left behind and that guarantees basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity connections, healthcare, toilets, LPG cylinders, education and financial inclusion to all,” the government communiqué mentioned.

It further emphasised that the government is committed to uplifting the farmers’ approach, providing ease of living to the middle class, and creating a healthy and productive society.

Focusing on ‘youth power’, the third session will talk about the Modi government’s policy on youth empowerment by involving them across various sectors- sports, startups etc.

It will also have a special focus on the fight against climate change with its sustainable and environment-conscious approach to development, where the government has recognised the immense potential that India’s youth possessed and with suitable policies and initiatives India progressing towards a youth-driven New India.

The session will be addressed by Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, of OYO Rooms, Rishab Shetty, Actor, Amaan Ali Bangash, Musician, Viren Rasquinha, former Indian hockey captain, Yashodhara Bajoria, Director, Espresso Technologies and Akhil Kumar, a boxer.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will also address the inaugural session, while the valedictory session in the evening will be addressed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.