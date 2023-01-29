IAS officer’s Wives Association organises IASOWA Carnival

New Delhi: The IAS officer’s Wives Association organised IASOWA Carnival at the Palika Services Officer’s Institute, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The carnival was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Internationally renowned fashion designer Shaina Munot also exhibited her brand. Shaina visited the brand Gul, exhibited by the founder Reena Naulakha and appreciated her craft.

Reena Naulakha started Gul to provide a sounding board to Indian craftsmen who lost their businesses due to COVID. Reena Naulakha visited Kutchch, Gujarat several times and is now promoting their products at different exhibitions.