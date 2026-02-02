IAF's Eastern Air Command gets new chief

Kolkata: Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force on February 1.



Commissioned into the fighter stream in June 1988, Air Marshal Walia is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and has over 3,200 hours of accident-free flying. He is qualified on a wide range of fighter aircraft, including the MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI.

During a career spanning more than three decades, he has held several key command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-27 squadron, the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment, and a frontline air base. His international exposure includes serving as Defence Attaché at the Indian embassies in Japan and South Korea.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Air Marshal Walia was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and the Ati Vishisht Sena Medal in 2018. He succeeds Air Marshal Surat Singh, who superannuated on January 31 after 39 years of service.