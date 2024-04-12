IAF’s dark night airlift rescues injured army jawan

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army personnel, whose hand had got severed while operating a machine at a unit in a forward area, was brought to a Delhi hospital after a “dark night airlift” by an IAF C-130J aircraft from Ladakh sector, the entire evacuation efforts being a race against time. The incident took place on April 9 and the jawan underwent a “highly complex nine-hour surgery” for the reimplantation of his hand, including the amputated thumb and index finger. The injured soldier, who was stationed in the challenging terrain of Ladakh, was first “swiftly evacuated” to the Military Garrison Hospital

in Leh.