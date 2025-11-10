IAF’s air show dazzles Guwahati skies

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) lit up the skies over the Brahmaputra here on Sunday with a spectacular flying display as part of its ongoing 93rd anniversary celebrations. The event, organised at Lachit Ghat, drew thousands of spectators who gathered to witness the dazzling aerial manoeuvres.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the event as the chief guest. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Surat Singh, along with senior IAF officers and state government officials, were also present.

CM Biswa said that the show of strength, skill and spirit close to the ‘Chicken’s Neck corridor’ will give “sleepless nights” to enemies.

The IAF showcased aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30, MiG-29, Mirage, Jaguar, IL-78 refueler, C-17 Globemaster, Antonov AN-32, C-130 Hercules and helicopters such as Apache, MI-17 and Advanced Light Helicopter-MK1.

The Eastern Air Command organised the one-and-a-half-hour ‘Flying Display 2025’ air show, displaying over 75 fighter helicopters and aircraft in more than 25 formations.

These flying machines operated from seven air bases in the region -- Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra and Panagarh.

In an X post after the show, Sarma offered his gratitude to the people of Guwahati for turning up in large numbers to witness ‘Flying Display 2025’.

“The North East’s first ever air show was indeed a breathtaking show of strength, skill & spirit. Your overwhelming support for Bharat’s Air Warriors -- so close to the Chicken’s Neck and four international borders -- will give sleepless nights to enemies inside and outside the country,” he added.

“From being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war to sending such a powerful message of aerial dominance, the Northeast has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji. Jai Hind,” Sarma said.

The huge turnout brought the entire Guwahati city to a standstill. With thousands of people in their vehicles from within and outside the city trying to reach the Lachit Ghat area, all arterial and peripheral roads witnessed choking traffic jams since the morning.

Even the Governor and the CM got stuck in the jam after the show. Sarma lowered the vehicle’s window pane and waved at the cheering onlookers, who greeted him.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to join the forces to witness the air show, but he skipped it due to his engagement in the ongoing Bihar assembly elections.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said it was for the first time that the IAF held such a show in the Northeast.

“IAF’s almost entire range of aircraft and helicopters was on display, presenting different manoeuvres in the sky. The people here got a glimpse of our sky warriors,” he added.

The display showcased a visual symphony of speed, skill and synchronisation, which offered the citizens a rare opportunity to witness the nation’s aerial might up close, he said.

“The Sukhoi-30 and Rafale enthralled the audience with breathtaking low-level aerobatics. The performance concluded with synchronised manoeuvring by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang helicopter display team, leaving the audience spellbound,” Rawat added.