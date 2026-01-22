IAF’s 2-seater aircraft ‘force lands’ in UP after technical snag, pilots safe

New Delhi/Prayagraj: A two-seater microlite aircraft of the Indian Air Force was on Wednesday “force landed” in an uninhabited area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj after it experienced a technical malfunction, the IAF said.

Both the pilots who were onboard the aircraft are safe, officials said.

In a post on X, the IAF also said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered by it to ascertain the cause of the incident.

A microlite aircraft is a small aircraft generally used for training, bird recce and survey purposes.

The aircraft met with an accident while it was on a routine sortie. The recovery system was initiated, and “both the pilots are safe”. The aircraft was recovered from an open area away from the main city, they said.

Authorities in Prayagraj have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.