IAF to showcase firepower in Pokharan on February 17

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will display its full spectrum of combat and fire capabilities during Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024 at the Pokharan range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 17.

Fighter jet Rafale, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and Apache attack helicopters will be among the assets taking part in the exercise for the first time, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A P Singh said.

More than 100 aircraft will participate in the exercise this year including support aircraft and stand-by assets on ground, he said. These will include all the new, indigenously manufactured or designed aircraft, such as ‘Tejas’, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, ‘Prachand’, and aircraft from other fleet such as Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Hawk.