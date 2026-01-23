IAF to redefine R-Day flypast with ‘Sindoor Formation’

New Delhi: After Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force will display a clear diversity from tradition as the people will see the ‘Sindoor formation’ in the sky during this Republic Day on January 26.



IAF will display a combat-oriented aerial display this time, emphasising its operational readiness and air dominance displayed during Operation Sindoor last year.

The ‘Sindoor formation’ will represent a strong combination of frontline fighter aircraft, symbolising the strength of the IAF’s combat aircraft.

The formation will include two Rafale fighters, two MiG-29s, two Sukhoi-30 MKIs, and a Jaguar strike aircraft, which will fly in a tactical formation that represents the current nature of aerial warfare.

The formation is designed to represent the ‘decisive advantage’ that has been gained by the IAF during the ‘Operation Sindoor’ in May last year.

A total of 29 aircraft will be part of the flypast, including four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, giving the onlookers a holistic view of the multi-role capabilities of the IAF.

The flypast will not only mark the 77th Republic Day of the nation but also showcase the Air Force’s shift towards an integrated and mission-ready stance in accordance with the security challenges of the modern era.

Apart from the ‘Sindoor formation’, other formations that will take to the skies are the Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna, and Vajrang formations, each of which symbolises a different operational role and school of thought on combat.

These formations highlight the diverse capabilities of the IAF in the air.

The display will also be strengthened by rotary wing and maritime aviation assets. Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Apaches, transport helicopters Mi-17, and the Indian Navy’s P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft will make prominent appearances, thereby highlighting the focus on jointness and inter-service coordination.

The Republic Day flypast this year is likely to be one of the most striking displays of the might of the Indian Air Force, with a perfect blend of tradition and operational acumen.

By shifting the focus from the aesthetic appeal of the air force to a battle-ready display, the Indian Air Force is likely to convey a strong message of readiness and resolve to secure the country’s skies.