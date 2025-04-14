IAF to receive 12th C-295 transport aircraft today, boosting tactical transport capability

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive its 12th C-295 medium transport aircraft on Monday, further strengthening its tactical transport capability.

The delivery, which will land directly at the IAF’s Agra Air Base from Airbus’ facility in Spain, comes as part of a Rs 21,935 crore ($2.8 billion) deal signed with Airbus Defence and Space in September 2021.

So far, Airbus has delivered 11 of the 16 aircraft being manufactured in Spain. The remaining four are expected to arrive by August 2025.

The C-295 fleet is slated to replace the IAF’s aging Avro aircraft, marking a significant upgrade in transport and logistics operations.

The agreement also includes the indigenous assembly of 40 C-295 aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) at a new facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The first India-assembled aircraft under the “Make in India” initiative is expected to roll out by September 2026, with the full fleet to be delivered by August 2031.

Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, the C-295 is designed for versatility. It features a rear ramp door for rapid loading, a maximum payload capacity of nine tonnes, and a range of 3,000 km without refuelling. Its short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities enable operations from unprepared airstrips, making it ideal for missions in the Himalayan region and during humanitarian emergencies.

The Tata-Airbus joint venture has already begun work on a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, which will progressively build the aircraft using over 13,500 locally sourced components. The venture involves more than 125 Indian MSMEs and is expected to generate around 15,000 direct and indirect jobs, bolstering India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Defence analysts have hailed the induction of the C-295 as a timely move, pointing out that nearly 60 per cent of the IAF’s current transport fleet is overdue for replacement. The new aircraft will significantly enhance the IAF’s logistical reach, especially along the northern borders with China, and improve India’s capacity to respond swiftly to both military and humanitarian crises.

With a clear production roadmap and strong momentum behind the program, the C-295 induction marks a transformative step in India’s defence preparedness and self-reliance.