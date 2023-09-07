IAF to get first Airbus C-295 transport aircraft this month

New Delhi: India will get its first Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft this month, an official of the European aircraft manufacturer said on Thursday.



“The first C-295 aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force this month only,” Remi Maillard, Airbus India President and Managing Director, told a press conference here.

Maillard was interacting with reporters after Airbus inked a memorandum of understanding with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to train engineers for the aviation sector.

An Airbus functionary said that Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will travel to Seville in Spain to take the delivery of the first C-295 aircraft.

India had inked an agreement with Airbus for supply of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft in September 2021.

As per the agreement, 40 aircraft will be built at the facility set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in partnership with Airbus at Vadodara.

Airbus will supply 16 aircraft in fly away condition from its facility in Spain.

The C-295, having 5-10 tonne capacity, is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft. It also has a proven capability of operating from short or unprepared airstrips. Maillard said the aircraft production in India will begin in 2026.