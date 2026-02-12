IAF to demonstrate air dominance, precision strikes in Vayushakti-26

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is preparing to demonstrate its fighting capability and multitude of operations in the air force drill planned for the coming month.



The air force drill, named “Exercise Vayushakti-26,” is scheduled to take place at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range in Jaisalmer on February 27.

Speaking on the drill planned for the coming month at the air force drill site, the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, highlighted the significance of the drill

by mentioning the multitude of operations planned for the drill, which would involve fighter jets, air transports, and helicopters.

Aspects of fighter jets would be represented by the presence of Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Hawk jets. Similarly, air transports would be represented by the presence of C-130J, C-295, and C-17 jets. Helicopters would include the presence of Chetak, ALH MK-IV

Air Marshal Kapoor expressed it as “…an exercise that clearly spells out the role of IAF as the first responder in conflict, providing proof of concept for aggressive strikes, decisive action, quick gains on the battlefield, and translating ground actions into strategic gain.”

It will also prove the IAF’s role in providing hope and succour during calamities/disasters, i.e., “swift airlifts, rescue, and evacuation within India and outside,” he added.

The event will include weapons like short-range loitering munitions, Akash/Air Defence, SpyDer air defence systems, and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems. Mission profiles in the daytime, dusk, and night hours are scheduled to validate the round-the-clock capability of the aircraft.

Vayushakti-26 will also mark the achievement of Operation Sindoor, further emphasising the IAF’s advantage in airspace management, precision strikes, and versatility.