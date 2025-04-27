IAF looks for high altitude platform systems in ‘Make in India’ initiative

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) for acquisition of three High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This action assumes importance because the proposed procurement has the aim to increase India’s strategic advantage through sustained Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) efforts. These expert HAPS airplanes will not merely assist long-haul ISR efforts but also operate as airborne data relays (ADR) for other unmanned airborne vehicles with appropriate technologies, says the official note. In addition, they will be able to undertake sophisticated Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) and Communications Intelligence (COMINT) operations, further enhancing India’s situational awareness and electronic warfare capabilities. The RFI, released by the Ministry of Defence via the IAF, categorises the purchase process into three, initially, lays out general operational and technical parameters, asking HAPS aircraft to prove high-endurance operation (minimum 48 hours), automated take-off and landing, operation above 16 kilometres of altitude, and capability to traverse Jet Streams. Platforms will need to have complex systems on board like advanced EO/IR sensors of NIIRS 6 and above ratings, ELINT and COMINT sets, as well as fulfils tough environmental criteria such as MIL-STD 810G and IMAP 2023.

Secondly, it outlines the vendor interaction process, demanding that responses be submitted with detailed technical documentation and compliance matrices.

Tenders will be assessed on a Single Stage-Two Bid System, involving field evaluations on a ‘No Cost No Commitment’ basis. Successful vendors will be made to meet conditions outlined in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020, including product support provisions, warranty requirements, and an integrity pact.

Third, it enunciates eligibility norms for vendors that limit participation to Indian manufacturers. Vendors are required to prove proven technical capability, sound financial health, holding of industrial licenses, and capability to provide indigenous maintenance and integration support. Start-ups and MSMEs could be eligible for specified relaxations under some conditions to promote wider participation.

Operational requirements further demand high-grade encryption (AES 256 minimum), sophisticated telemetry suites, GNSS denial resistance, modularity, and highly effective Ground Control Stations (GCS) with secure, intuitive interfaces that can operate in multiple military-grade mapping formats. The RFI calls for Indian vendors to respond by June 20, this year. The defence ministry has also stated that the issuance of the RFI is not a financial commitment, and the procurement process could be altered or withdrawn at any point if deemed necessary.

