IAF inaugurates C-295 FMS in Agra to enhance pilot training

New Delhi: In a step forward for advanced pilot training, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inaugurated a C-295 full-motion simulator (FMS) at the Air Force Station, Agra. The simulator, unveiled on Monday by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command (AOC-in-C CAC), is set to transform pilot preparation for the C-295 aircraft, allowing significant portions of training to be conducted within a highly realistic and controlled environment.

The new FMS facility is designed to help pilots master the C-295 aircraft’s capabilities, while also conserving valuable flight hours on actual aircraft. By using the simulator, pilots can complete mission-based training exercises that closely replicate real-world scenarios, from tactical airlift to disaster response. The FMS offers a cost-effective, safe and versatile training approach, making it a critical addition to the IAF’s training infrastructure.

Pilots using the simulator will be exposed to a range of missions, including para-dropping, medical evacuation, para-trooping and disaster relief operations, as well as various emergency scenarios that could arise during active military operations. The simulator provides a near-realistic training environment that ensures pilots are well-prepared to face the high-pressure demands of the battlefield. The ability to simulate complex scenarios and emergency conditions allows trainees to make rapid, time-critical decisions, improving their readiness for challenging situations they may encounter in real life. This critical training feature of the FMS is expected to enhance flight safety across military operations, equipping IAF personnel to handle high-risk scenarios with precision and composure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dixit highlighted the facility’s importance in achieving greater operational efficiency and safety.