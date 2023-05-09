IAF has stood like strong wall for country’s security: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday recalled the contribution and role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in different wars since Independence and said it has stood like a "strong wall" in protection of the nation.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating development projects for Chandigarh, he also said India has always stood for truth, justice and humanity. At a separate event, the defence minister inaugurated the IAF heritage centre. Singh also paid tributes Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, the late, Parkash Singh Badal.

Remembering the valour of air warriors in ensuring victories in different wars, Singh said the IAF has played a very important role in protecting the sovereignty of the country and the nation will always remain indebted to its sacrifices.

"The IAF has played a very important role in protecting the sovereignty of our country. Our country, after getting independence, faced many crises, in which our air force stood like a strong wall in the security of the country," he said.

Singh lauded the IAF for its strength and professionalism shown in the 1948 Indo-Pak war, 1961 Goa Liberation War, the 1962 Sino-India was and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Regarding the India-Pakistan 1971 war, Singh said the jointmanship, integration and commitment showcased by the three services was unprecedented and extraordinary.

The 1971 war was not fought for land or power. The main objective behind this war was to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy, the defence minister said.

"It proved that India believes in 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere' and it is our duty to stand against any kind of injustice," he said.

"You are aware that Pakistan, even long after independence, could not proceed through the democratic process towards general elections. If there was something in the name of governance, it was 'martial law' and sometimes it was 'emergency rule'," Singh said.