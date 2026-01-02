IAF gets new Vice Chief as Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumes charge

New Delhi: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor (SYSM PVSM AVSM VM) assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force on Thursday. He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari SYSM PVSM AVSM VM, who superannuated on December 31, 2025, after completing four decades of distinguished service to the nation.

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Flying Branch on December 6, 1986, Air Marshal Kapoor is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, graduating in December 1985. An experienced fighter pilot, Qualified Flying Instructor, and Fighter Combat Leader, he has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and MiG-29 and has accumulated over 3,400 hours of flying experience on a wide range of combat and trainer aircraft. A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, he has rendered more than 39 years of service in the Indian Air Force.

During his career, Air Marshal Kapoor has held a broad spectrum of command, operational, instructional, and staff appointments. Air Marshal Kapoor, decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VSM, assumes Vice Chief of Air Staff, bringing extensive operational, instructional, command, and diplomatic experience,

