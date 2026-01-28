IAF deploys team to provide ATC at Baramati crash site

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic air crash near the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra that killed the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, the IAF has deployed a dedicated team that is providing essential air traffic control and meteorological services to support safe operations at the site.

The IAF said it deployed a dedicated team of air warriors in response to the civic authorities’ urgent request.

The aircraft, a Learjet, was cleared for landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning after a go-around due to poor visibility. However, after having finally received a clearance, it did not give any ‘read-back’ to the air traffic control (ATC), and burst into flames on the edge of the runway moments later.

“In response to civic authorities’ urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site,” the IAF said in a post on X.

“This rapid assistance underscores IAF’s commitment to national service in times of need,” it added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier said in a statement, "On 28.01.2026, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK, was involved in an air accident at Baramati while operating a flight for sector 'Mumbai-Baramati'. There were a total of five persons on board, including two crew members."