IAF conducts In-Situ joint exercise with RTAF in Indian ocean region

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an In-situ Exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the Indian Ocean Region from 09 to 12 February 2026, strengthening military cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.



The bilateral engagement between the two countries was executed in the form of an air combat training exercise, featuring Su-30MKl multirole fighter from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and SAAB Gripen jets from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

Extended range operations by the IAF aircraft over the maritime domain were ensured by the IAF IL-78 mid-air refuelling tankers.

The exercise was conducted under the enhanced surveillance and command capabilities of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft from the IAF and Ground Control Interception (GCI) element from the RTAF.

The IAF participating forces operated from airbases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while the Thai

Gripens operated from airbases in Thailand.

The exercise was designed to demonstrate IAF’s reach as well as interoperability with a Friendly Foreign Country (FFC) in the IOR.

This exercise provided operational exposure to participating forces and exchange of best practices between IAF and RTAF.

This exercise reflects the deepening “Act East” partnership between India and Thailand, expanding into the aerospace domain.