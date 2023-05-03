IAF chief meets Sri Lanka’s top military commanders

Colombo: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Tuesday met Sri Lanka’s top military leaders and exchanged views on several matters of bilateral importance, while recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, amid China’s growing influence in the island nation.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, who arrived here on Monday on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka, called on the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF), Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana at Air Force Headquarters here.

As part of India’s commitment towards capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented AN-32 propellers to ensure high operational readiness of the aircraft held with Sri Lanka Air Force.

“Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS @IAF_MCC donated AN-32 propellers to Commander @airforcelk at Katunayake Air Base on behalf of Government of India. Highlights India’s resolute commitment towards capacity building of SriLanka Armed Forces,” the the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.

The Chief of the Air Staff is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of Air Marshal Pathirana. He was received upon arrival by the Commanding Officer SLAF Station Colombo, Air Commodore Suresh Fernando, and was presented a Guard of Honour which was conferred by the Colour Squadron of the SLAF, Sri Lanka’s News 1st channel reported.

He also met with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters, Colombo.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed at the portals of Navy Headquarters in compliance with naval tradition.