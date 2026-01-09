IAF chief interacts with NCC cadets at Republic Day Camp

New Delhi: Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal A P Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantt on Thursday, where he interacted closely with cadets and witnessed a range of ceremonial and cultural activities showcasing discipline, unity and India’s rich diversity.

On arrival, the Air Chief Marshal reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets drawn from all three wings — the Army, Navy and Air Force. This was followed by a band display performed by girl cadets of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, Rajasthan, which drew appreciation for its precision and coordination. He also inspected the Flag Area, creatively prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, highlighting various social awareness themes. The visit included a tour of the NCC Hall of Fame, offering a glimpse into the organisation’s legacy and contributions to nation-building.

The programme featured an enthralling cultural presentation by NCC cadets, who brought alive the country’s cultural richness through group songs, a ballet and vibrant group dance performances. The show was warmly appreciated by the Chief of the Air Staff and other distinguished guests present on the occasion.

Later in the day, Air Chief Marshal Singh and his wife, Sarita Singh, President of the Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA), hosted an ‘At Home’ interaction at Air House for over 500 NCC cadets representing all 17 NCC Directorates from across the country. The informal engagement provided cadets with first-hand insights into the life, values and ethos of the Indian Air Force.

Representing diverse regions of India, the cadets interacted freely with the Air Chief Marshal, drawing inspiration to pursue careers in the armed forces and other avenues of national service. The visit concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, underscoring the spirit of patriotism and unity.