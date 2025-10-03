IAF chief hails Operation Sindoor, says force has drawn up roadmap to enhance combat capabilities

New Delhi: India launched Operation Sindoor with a clear aim and the termination of the conflict in quick time after the objective was met is a lesson for the world to learn from, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Friday. At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal also said the his force has drawn up a Roadmap 2047 to enhance its combat capabilities. Delving into various aspects of Operation Sindoor, he said it was a reflection of tri-services synergy. Asked about Pakistan's losses during Operation Sindoor, he said in the air we have evidence of one long-range strike of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and four to five fighters. Pakistan's losses included radars, command and control centres, runways and hangars, he said. In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. To a question, the IAF chief said all three services have started working on the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat Asked if the IAF was looking at procuring more S-400 air defence missiles, the Air Chief Marshal didn't give a direct reply but said the platform proved to be a good one.