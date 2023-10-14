IAF chief calls for high operational preparedness

Guwahati: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri has emphasised on the importance of maintaining high operational preparedness at all times, a defence release said on Friday.

Attending a two-day annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders Conference in Tezpur from October 12, the Air Marshal said operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets must be ensured. He also stressed on the need for the root cause analysis and improved practices to boost mission effectiveness.