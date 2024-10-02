IAF capable of giving befitting reply to India’s enemies: Rajnath

New Delhi: The IAF is capable of giving a “befitting reply” to the country’s enemies by striking them deep in their territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He asserted that the government is committed to equipping the force with the most advanced platforms in line with the

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

In his address at an event at the National War Memorial here, he said the best of the talents in the country should join the armed forces to lead a life with a sense of glory, pride and service to the nation.

The event was held as part of the celebrations in the run-up to the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Singh gave a send-off to the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally which will be flagged off from Ladakh’s Thoise -- one of the world’s highest altitude air force stations at 3,068 m above mean sea level -- on October 8.

The 7,000 km-long rally from Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF which was established on October 8, 1932. Singh lauded the air warriors for serving the motherland in difficult circumstances with bravery.

“The IAF has achieved significant feats in its bid to protect the country and its people. It is capable of giving a befitting reply to the country’s enemies by striking them deep into their territory,” he said.

“We are committed to equip the IAF with the most advanced aircraft or platforms and make them more capable through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative,” he said.