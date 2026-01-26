IAF awards honorary ranks to over 400 personnel

New Delhi: On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, on Sunday, the Indian Air Force announced the award of honorary commissions and promotions to Master Warrant Officers and Warrant Officers, recognising their distinguished service and long-standing contribution across a wide range of trades and branches.

According to an official announcement, 81 personnel have been promoted to the rank of Honorary Flight Lieutenant, having previously held the rank of Honorary Flying Officer. These promotions cover personnel from diverse technical, administrative, operational and support streams.

In addition, the IAF has granted honorary commissions to the rank of Honorary Flying Officer to 328 serving Master Warrant Officers and Warrant Officers. The awardees belong to a wide range of trades. The conferment of an honorary rank acknowledges exemplary careers marked by professionalism, discipline and dedication to duty.

It also approved the grant of the honorary rank of Flying Officer after retirement to seven personnel in recognition of their meritorious service. The retired awardees include Warrant Officer Bijay Krishna Pandey, Master Warrant Officer Lokesh Kumar Kaushik, Master Warrant Officer Shuddodhan Kumar Vikram, Master Warrant Officer Satish Kumar Singh, Master Warrant Officer Mithilesh Kumar, Master Warrant Officer Pawan Kumar Saini, and Master Warrant Officer Amal Kumar Adak.