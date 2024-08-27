I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Guwahati: Asserting that he would take sides, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam.



Sarma was speaking in the assembly on the admissibility of adjournment motions moved by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

He said the crime rate had not increased in the state as was being alleged by the opposition if the population growth was taken into account.

"Not a single case of rape is acceptable. Still, if population increase is taken into consideration along with the number of rape cases in recent years, the crime rate has come down. There has been much improvement in the last 10 years," he said.

On members of the Marwari community members kneeling down and apologising in Sivasagar for the alleged assault of a 17-year-old arm-wrestler, Sarma claimed it was a "voluntary" gesture.

“Our cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu was sent to ensure there is no misunderstanding. The Marwari community showed magnanimity and the matter was done with. No one forced them to kneel," he claimed, refuting the charge made by Leader of Opposition Debabarata Saikia while speaking on the admissibility of the motion.

Saikia hit back stating that the matter would not have come to such a passe had the police promptly arrested those involved in the assault.

Sarma claimed social media posts by members of the minority community against the Marwaris had fuelled tensions, to which the Congress and AIUDF alleged that he was playing "dirty politics" over the issue.

As the opposition MLAs raised their voices, the CM questioned, "Why are you angry when we talk about minorities? Has the Congress declared that it does not need the majority community?"

"You are in competition for minority votes, I am not in it," he said, targeting the Congress and AIUDF MLAs.

When the opposition charged him with being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

Amid the heated exchange, AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam asserted that people from Lower Assam would go to Upper Assam districts as it was their right, referring to a diktat by some organisations asking them to leave immediately.

Responding to him, Sarma said, "Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen."

The CM's statement further added to the ruckus with MLAs of the treasury and opposition benches storming into the Well of the House.

Rejecting the motions moved by the opposition, Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

'Miya' was used as a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims initially, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of "increasing" crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

When the House re-assembled, the CM continued on the same issue, claiming that Islam's statement would "vitiate" the atmosphere as it had an "aggressive tone" in it.

He said that while it was the constitutional right of a person to go and settle or work in any place, they must desist from doing so if they were not welcomed.

"Till the rights of the indigenous people are protected, they can do as they please. But if anyone tries to dominate the locals, it won't be good," he said.

Referring to fish traders of Nagaon deciding not to send supplies to Upper Assam in response to the threats, Sarma maintained that this was the first sign of a "new economic blockade" that would be pursued by this section of Muslims.

He said the 'Miya' Muslims and the opposition MLAs speaking on their behalf have to prove through their actions that there was no danger to the Hindus in any form.

"If a Hindu family is a victim of a crime in a Muslim-majority area, the Muslims of that area must assuage their apprehensions and ensure that they do not leave the place," he added.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi was suspended by the speaker for the last part of the CM's statement for disrupting the proceedings.

