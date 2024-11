I view eastern states as India’s growth engine, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that his government considers India's eastern region as the country's growth engine, while the area was considered backward earlier. Addressing a gathering at the "Odisha Parba" event here, the prime minister said investments of Rs 45,000 crore have been approved within 100 days of the formation of a new government in the state.

"Odisha has always been a land of seers and scholars. The way the scholars there took our religious texts to every household and connected the public with those, it has played a crucial role in the cultural prosperity of India.

"There was a time when India's eastern region and the states there were called backward. However, I consider the eastern region as the country's growth engine. That is why we have prioritised the development of the region," he said.

"The budget that we now allocate to Odisha is three times higher than what it was 10 years ago. We are working rapidly in every sector for Odisha's development and the budget has been increased by 30 per cent this year," Modi added.

The prime minister said the Centre is committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha and added that investments of Rs 45,000 crore have been approved within 100 days of the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. During the summit, we showcased the photo of the Sun Temple (in Konark). I am also glad that all four doors of the Jagannath temple (in Puri) are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open," he added.

"Odisha Parba" is a flagship event conducted by the Odia Samaj, a Delhi-based trust engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage. This year, "Odisha Parba" was organised from November 22 to November 24 to showcase the rich heritage of Odisha, displaying colourful cultural forms and exhibiting the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the state.

Noting that cashew, jute, cotton, turmeric and oilseeds are produced in abundance in Odisha, Modi said the government's effort is to ensure that these products reach big markets and thereby, benefit the farmers.

"There is also a lot of scope for expansion in the seafood-processing industry of Odisha and the government's effort is to make Odisha seafood a brand that will be in demand in the global market," he added.

Modi said by channelising Odisha's potential in the right direction, the state can be taken to new heights of development.

Emphasising that Odisha can benefit from its strategic location, he said access to domestic and international markets is easy from the state.

"Odisha is an important hub of trade for East and South-East Asia. Odisha has immense potential to promote urbanisation," the prime minister said, adding that his government is also creating new possibilities in the tier-two cities of the state, especially in the districts of western Odisha where development of new infrastructure can lead to the creation of new opportunities.

Touching upon the abundant heritage of architecture and science of Odisha, Modi said science, architecture and the vastness of ancient temples like the Sun Temple, the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar temples amaze everyone with their exquisiteness and craftsmanship.