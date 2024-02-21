I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from banks ‘undemocratically’, alleges Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Income Tax department has “withdrawn” a sum of Rs 65 crore from its accounts in different banks “undemocratically” even when the case pertaining to their return for previous years is subjudice.



Party treasurer Ajay Maken has claimed that “democracy will be over in the country if the action of probe agencies goes unchecked” and said the Congress has full faith in the judiciary.

“The Income Tax department had written to various banks to withdraw a sum of Rs 65 crore from different bank accounts of the Congress and Indian Youth Congress in view of the demand raised by the Income Tax authorities earlier, despite the appellate authorities hearing the case,” Maken said.

He said the banks have been directed by the tax authorities to take out the money in the form of demand drafts in favour of the Income Tax department.

Giving further details, he said while Rs 60.25 crore has been taken out in the form of demand drafts from Congress’ three bank accounts, a sum of Rs 5 crore has been withdrawn from the accounts of Indian Youth Congress.

The Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.