I-T Dept searches at residences, offices of Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy in T’gana

Hyderabad: Ahead of November 30 Assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.



Reddy is contesting from Palair Assembly segment in Khammam District and was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.

Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam.

Talking to mediapersons, Reddy said searches began at 5.05 AM by “hundreds” of officials with the help of police.

‘I know that this kind of searches will be carried out against me. These searches are being carried out on the advice of BRS, which is BJP’s B Team. I said the same thing in my Yesterday’s press conference. I wanted to file nomination today.

Deliberately, in order to create fear psychosis among the party workers, they are carrying out searches,’ he said.

He alleged that the BRS is the “B Team” of BJP, and that the searches were being conducted at the ruling party’s behest.

The Congress leader, at a press conference, on Wednesday indicated that the Central agencies such as Income Tax Department

and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.