I-PAC to script SP’s 2027 UP strategy as Akhilesh kicks off early campaign

Lucknow: Stepping up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and a direct political contest with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has engaged leading political consultancy firm I-PAC to design and execute the party’s campaign strategy across the state.



Confirming the move, SP national vice-president Kironmoy Nanda told this reporter that the I-PAC team has already begun work on the ground.

“The I-PAC team has started working in Uttar Pradesh. They are meeting stakeholders at different levels, interacting with party workers, social groups and local influencers, and mapping district-wise political realities,” Nanda said.

“They will help us fine-tune our campaign at the district and booth level, suggest outreach plans, craft clear messaging and even coin catchy slogans that connect with people’s everyday issues. The focus is on taking the party’s message to the last voter and building a strong ground connect well before the elections.”

Prashant Kishor founded the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is currently led by Pratik Jain, who is serving as a key strategist and leader.