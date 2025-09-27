‘I Love Yogi’ and ‘I Love Bulldozer’ hoardings spark political buzz in Lucknow

Lucknow: The controversy over the ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters in Uttar Pradesh has now taken a new turn in the state capital.

Several hoardings reading ‘I Love Yogi Adityanath’ and ‘I Love Bulldozer’ appeared across Lucknow on Saturday, triggering fresh political chatter.

The hoardings were put up by Amit Tripathi, general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Lucknow unit.

Once pictures of the hoardings surfaced on social media, they quickly became a talking point in political circles.

The row originally began on September 9 during a Barawafat procession in Kanpur when banners with the message ‘I Love Mohammad’ were displayed on public roads. Police registered a case against nine named individuals and 15 unidentified persons.