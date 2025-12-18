I hate being reminded we are a UT: CM Omar

New Delhi: Omar Abdullah on Wednesday described the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister as that of “disempowerment”, saying he is having the “unique misfortune” of transitioning from leading one of country’s most empowered states to a Union Territory with “far less power than any other state CM”. Speaking at the ‘Express Adda’ organised by The Indian Express, Abdullah minced no words in criticising the current administrative setup, alleging constant interference by the lieutenant governor.

He also demanded that the Centre define a clear “target” for the restoration of statehood.

Abdullah touched upon the “asymmetrical” power struggle with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the economic realities of the Kashmir Valley, and his disagreements with his father, Farooq Abdullah, regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs). Abdullah admitted that he finds it “very difficult” to even use the terms “Union Territory” and “Jammu and Kashmir” in the same sentence.

“I hate being reminded that we are a Union Territory,” he said, adding that while he was never introduced as the “CM of the State” during his previous tenure, officers now feel a constant need to emphasise the ‘UT’ status. He said it is very difficult to reconcile oneself with moving from a state that had its own constitution and flag.

Abdullah offered a candid and “realistic” assessment of the state’s political future, asserting that while he remains committed to the restoration of special status, he will not “fool the people” by asking the current Central government to return what they took away. On the restoration of Article 370, Abdullah said its return hinges entirely on a change of government at the Centre. “It is pointless asking the people who took it away from us to give it back to us,” he said.

While Abdullah noted that the Central government has been “well disposed” in terms of funding and extending capital expenditure schemes, he alleged that the relationship with the LG office has been antagonistic.

He listed several instances where the Lt Governor Sinha continues to hold chairmanships or chancellorships that traditionally belong to the elected head which include holding the post of chairman of the J&K Power Development Corporation and calling a meeting for Gulmarg on December 21.

“What business does someone responsible for ‘security’ have holding a tourism meeting?” he asked. Abdullah alleged that the LG appointed an IAS officer to a post reserved for J&K Administrative Services (JKAS) specifically to deny the elected government control over the information department. On the stalled restoration of statehood, Abdullah reminded the Centre of the promised three-step process which was delimitation, election, and statehood.

“Two steps are complete. Why are we made to wait for the third?” he asked. He challenged the Centre to define the “appropriate time” they frequently cite.

“Tell us what the goalpost is. Is it when the BJP comes to power? If so, be honest so the people can decide.”