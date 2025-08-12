I-Day: 4th edition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture has announced the introduction of the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a vision to encourage citizens from all over the country to take the Indian National Flag home and into their hearts.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that over 5 lakh youths had enrolled themselves as volunteers this year to encourage people to join the campaign. “Har Ghar Tiranga is not just a campaign — it is an emotional movement that brings together 1.4 billion Indians under the eternal colours of our National Flag,” he added, stating that the campaign aims to infuse patriotism, encourage civic pride, and create awareness about the importance of the Tiranga as a living embodiment of democracy and freedom.

Vivek Aggarwal, Ministry of Culture Secretary, gave a point-by-point description of the campaign, and Abhijit Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Samir Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Jal Shakti, provided information on events to be hosted by their respective ministries. Senior government officials from the Central Armed Police Forces and the Ministry of Culture also joined the event.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is intended to rework the connection of citizens with the National Flag from a ceremonial relationship to an individual one. Citizens are urged to fly the Tiranga at their residence, workplace, and public places, and post pictures and stories on social media using the hashtag HarGharTiranga.

With its robust participation over the last three years, the movement has become a people’s movement, making Independence Day a colourful celebration of unity in diversity. The 2025 edition seeks to scale greater heights in confirming the nation’s collective commitment to unity, integrity, and progress.